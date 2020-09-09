The LSU athletic department announced its ticket plans for the 2020 football season on Wednesday, limiting Tiger Stadium to 25% capacity with no tailgating allowed on campus.
Most SEC schools have announced capacity limits around the 20-25% range. Rival programs Alabama and Texas A&M will allow 20 and 25 percent, respectively.
"Among numerous safety measures, fans will be required to wear face masks on campus and in Tiger Stadium, tailgating on campus will not be permitted and physical distancing will be mandatory," said the University's official release.
The LSU ticket office will be in contact with ticket holders and students regarding next steps in the distribution process.
The Tigers will play host to Mississippi State on Sept. 26, Missouri on Oct. 10, South Carolina on Oct. 24, Alabama on Nov. 14 and Ole Miss on Dec. 5.
While the pageantry and atmosphere of a Saturday in Death Valley is unlike any other in the sport of college football, LSU coach Ed Orgeron is confident the Tigers will be able to manufacture their own energy when they take the field.
“We tell our team that we’re going to have to provide our own energy," Orgeron said to reporters on Tuesday. "There’s no way we can duplicate the energy our fans give us. We still have to win the game. The team that can deal with it the best is going to win.”
Today's announcement, specifically pertaining to stadium capacity, was something both Gov. John Bel Edwards and interim president Tom Galligan hinted at this week at their respective press conferences.
“This plan focuses on the health and safety of all those attending LSU football games, from the fans to the team to the workers,” said Bel Edwards in the statement. “While this season is undoubtedly starting out differently from a normal football season, with COVID keeping all of us from celebrating together, nothing can dim the support we have for our LSU Tigers.”
Last week, Louisiana officials also gave the New Orleans Saints the "go-ahead" to allow fans for their Week 3 contest against the Green Bay Packers (Sept. 27), which comes a day after LSU's scheduled home opener vs. Mississippi State.
It may be a bizarre and unusual fall for Tiger fans, but at the moment, there will be football played in front of at least 25,000 inside the cathedral of college football.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.