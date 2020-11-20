LSU is set to play Arkansas as scheduled Saturday morning at 11:00 AM in Fayetteville, after Arkansas passed enough COVID-19 tests to have the required amount of scholarship players, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.
Arkansas-#LSU is a go for Saturday, sources tell @SInow.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 20, 2020
There was speculation throughout the week that the game may not happen at all, after Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman told media on Thursday that the team was "running thin"
"We want to play the game, but we have to have adequate numbers to play the game," Pittman said.
This will be LSU's first game since Auburn, after a bye week and the cancellation of the Alabama game set them back three weeks.
LSU will start freshman QB TJ Finley after the Tigers announced Myles Brennan would likely miss the rest of the season with a torn abdominal muscle. Finley's third start will be his second on the road, following up an abysmal performance at Auburn.