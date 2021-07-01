The day has finally come.
The NCAA passed a slew of rule changes Thursday that will allow college athletes to be able to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL) from various business opportunities without losing their eligibility.
Schools themselves can’t pay athletes, but athletes will be able to exchange their appearance as star college athletes in companies’ advertisements for money. State laws and individual school policies would determine restrictions and guidelines on NIL. Several star LSU players have already announced their partnerships with various sponsors.
Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr, who many college football analysts believe to be the best player in the country heading into this upcoming season, will be partnering with Louisiana-favorite Walk-On’s.
Quarterback Myles Brennan has announced his partnership with Smoothie King and Smalls Sliders.
Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, offensive lineman Austin Deculus and others will start working with Yoke Gaming.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.