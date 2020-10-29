LSU athletics announced on Thursday cost-saving measures to help mitigate the loss of an estimated $80 million in revenue, brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Eight employees have been laid off, The Advocate reported. Employees who earn at least an $80,000 salary will have their pay cut by 5% for the next 12 months. The department will not pay out bonuses to coaches and staff for one year and freeze hiring until the summer of 2023.
LSU said in a press release that the "difficult but necessary" layoffs "were made to streamline productivity, eliminate redundancies and create efficiencies throughout the department."
Jason Suitt, LSU's assistant athletic director of fan engagement, announced on Twitter that his position was among those eliminated.
1/2 Well my friends, COVID-19 has hit the Suitt household. As of today, LSU has eliminated my position within athletics. The world will keep moving and the sun will once again come up tomorrow (I hope). I have thoroughly enjoyed working at LSU and will consider myself a Tiger.— Jason Suitt (@Jmsuitt) October 29, 2020
The department has also asked employees to voluntarily reduce their pay by 5% through 2021 as well. Ed Orgeron and Athletic Director Scott Woodward agreed to the pay cut.
Layoffs and pay cuts have become common in college athletic departments across the country throughout the pandemic.
"LSU athletics believes that we will successfully weather this current crisis," the statement read. "Moreover, these difficult decisions will lead to a stronger, more stable Department of Athletics in the years ahead that will continue to allow our programs and our student-athletes to flourish."