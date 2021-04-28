LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward announced on Wednesday, following Louisiana Governor John Bel Edward's address on Tuesday lifting the mask mandate and allowing 100% capacity at outdoor sporting events, that all LSU outdoor sporting events will follow suit and added that no masks will be required.
"We are excited about the opportunity to welcome our fans back in full force this weekend," Woodward said. "This move is another positive step for our campus and community. I want to thank our fans that have patiently waited and abided by the protocols we had in place since our return to competition in the fall. It's going to be a great sight to see our fans pack Alex Box Stadium, Tiger Park and Bernie Moore this weekend."
The new capacity and guidelines take place immediately. The first event that will see these changes will be on Friday when the baseball team faces off against Arkansas at 6 p.m.
In addition to LSU lifting mask requirements at outdoor sporting events and upping capacity to 100%, fans will also be allowed to resume normal tailgating activities on campus with no COVID-related restrictions.