LSU ties Mississippi State

LSU soccer players prepare for the game during the Tigers 2-2 draw against Mississippi State on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in the LSU Soccer Complex.

 Mitchell Scaglione

On Friday morning, the SEC announced that the LSU Soccer match against Auburn has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test from the Auburn soccer team. The match was originally set to be played on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT. 

Auburn is following the management criteria established by the SEC’s Medical Guidance Task Force for COVID-19. An alternative date for playing will be discussed by LSU and Auburn at a later date. 

The Tigers will next play at Mississippi State Oct. 11. The match is set to air on the SEC Network at 3 p.m. CT.

