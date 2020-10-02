On Friday morning, the SEC announced that the LSU Soccer match against Auburn has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test from the Auburn soccer team. The match was originally set to be played on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.
Auburn is following the management criteria established by the SEC’s Medical Guidance Task Force for COVID-19. An alternative date for playing will be discussed by LSU and Auburn at a later date.
The Tigers will next play at Mississippi State Oct. 11. The match is set to air on the SEC Network at 3 p.m. CT.