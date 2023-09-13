The schedule for LSU’s 2024 baseball season as defending champs has officially been released. The Tigers will play 56 games, 30 of which will be against teams who participated in the NCAA tournament.
Your Spring plans are ready to be booked📄 https://t.co/8r9Z1WHtxh pic.twitter.com/E6X70s1PSl— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) September 13, 2023
Two series will be played against teams who participated in the College World Series, with the Tigers traveling to Tennessee and taking on Florida at home.
The Tigers will play two exhibition matches this fall, hosting McNeese St. on Nov. 5 and traveling to UL-Lafayette on Nov. 12. The Tigers regular season opener will be at home Feb. 16 against VMI.
On the weekend of March 1, the Tigers will travel to Houston to take part in the Astros Foundation Classic against Texas, UL-Lafayette and Texas State. The Tigers resume their regular season with three home series before SEC play begins.
LSU’s first SEC opponent will be Mississippi State with the Tigers traveling to Starkville for the series on March 15. The Tigers return to Baton Rouge for SEC play against Florida the following week, starting their home SEC play.
The Tigers will take on Florida, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Texas A&M and Ole Miss in Alex Box next year as their SEC home games, ending the season with Ole Miss three days before the SEC Tournament starts.
The Tigers will travel to Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri and Alabama for their SEC road games.