LSU baseball bounced back from its defeat in game one, beating Arkansas 12-2 in game two.

The run rule was in effect for this game, as it finished in the seventh inning. LSU scored three runs in the seventh inning to walk the game off early.

The biggest difference between games one and two for the Tigers was the offense. LSU managed just three runs on eight hits in game one, and left runs on the table in a few crucial spots.

In game two, LSU scored 12 runs on 16 hits, and did a much better job with its scoring chances.

Dylan Crews, who went 3 for 5 in game one, had another big game, finishing 3 for 5 again with a home run. It was his second home run of the series, and put him up to eight home runs on the season.

Gavin Dugas and Tre’ Morgan also had a home run each. The trio led the way in RBIs in what was a balanced attack with two each.

It was Dugas’ home run that seemed to kick the offense into high gear after Jordan Thompson opened the scoring with an RBI double.

Dugas’ home run scored Thompson, allowing LSU to claim the lead after getting in a 2-0 hole early. Morgan immediately followed up Dugas’s home run with one of his own, making it 4-2 and shifting the momentum all the way to LSU’s side.

From there, the Tigers never lost that momentum, and scored eight more unanswered runs, ultimately run-ruling Arkansas in the seventh inning.

On the mound, LSU got off to another good start, and kept its rhythm throughout the game. Ty Floyd got the start for LSU, and faced some early adversity giving up two early runs on a home run.

He was nearly flawless after that, though. Floyd pitched six and one third innings, allowing just the two early runs and three hits. Only one of the runs was earned. On top of that, he struck out seven and walked just two batters.

“I struggled a little bit in the first inning, but I think the key for me was just keep bouncing back,” Floyd said.

Garrett Edwards relieved him in the seventh inning, and made quick work of the two Arkansas batters he faced. He struck out both in 10 total pitches, going just two thirds of an inning.

“Garrett has been phenomenal for us,” Floyd said. “I knew whenever I gave him the ball he was gonna get two quick outs for us.”

Edwards has more innings than any of LSU’s other relief pitchers this season, and today was an example of why. He now holds an ERA of 1.08 and has struck out 18 batters in 16 and two thirds innings.

LSU now has a short break before the series finale and game two of the doubleheader at 6:30 p.m. With the series tied 1-1 after game two, game three will be the rubber match.

The series finale will be streaming live on SEC Network+.