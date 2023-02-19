LSU completed a series sweep in its final game of opening weekend against Western Michigan. The Tigers defeated the Broncos 9-2.
Freshman Chase Shores made his official debut on the mound as an LSU Tiger. The right-handed pitcher’s outing consisted of 3.1 innings and in that time, he allowed two hits and one run, walked two and struck out two. Shores faced 14 batters. When the Broncos started attacking Shores’ pitches a bit better at the plate, sophomore Samuel Dutton was called in from the bullpen. Dutton finished out the fourth inning for LSU and in the two batters he faced, the right-handed pitcher retired one and walked none.
Junior Ty Floyd was called in to take over on the mound in the top of the fifth inning. In his three innings, Floyd allowed no hits or runs. He allowed no walks and struck out four in the nine batters that he faced.
“I felt really good,” Floyd said. “I think I commanded all my pitches and stuff. I was able to locate those pitches where I wanted to, so I felt really good about it.”
Blake Money, a junior, was called to the mound at the top of the eighth inning to close up the game. In the two innings that Money pitched, he allowed one hit on one run. He retired three batters and walked none. In the 28 total pitches that Money sent to the plate, 23 of them were strikes.
“They did do a good job,” head coach Jay Johnson said of his pitching staff. “They did a really good job. I think, so we‘re looking at five runs in three games? I’ll take it. I think they were prepared. I think they pitched with great confidence and belief and we just suffocated the strike zone.”
Multiple players on LSU’s roster contributed at the plate. Center fielder Dylan Crews secured his first home run of the season. The home run was a two run RBI which brought in second baseman Gavin Dugas. Dugas later snagged a home run of his own. This was Dugas’ second of the season.
“To be honest, it’s just awesome to be out on the field,” Dugas said. “ I could care less about what I do and I’m just glad that we are 3-0.”
Shortstop Jordan Thompson also collected his first home run of the season. He also hit an RBI single to left field in the bottom of the seventh inning. Catcher Brady Neal contributed once again at the plate in game three. He brought in designated hitter Jared Jones with a single up the middle in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Western Michigan was only able to put two runs on the board. In the top of the fourth inning, catcher Greg Budig grounded out to shortstop Thompson. The RBI sent third baseman Gavin Doyle home. Senior Ben Campos homered to left field in the top of the ninth inning.
LSU baseball looks to continue this win streak on Tuesday, Feb. 21 when they face off against Southern University, at Alex Box Stadium. The first pitch is set to take place at 2:00 p.m. CT.