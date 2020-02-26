After a tough all-around outing against Louisiana Tech last year at The Box, LSU came in with a chip on their shoulder to defeat the Bulldogs in blow-out fashion, 7-1.

Paul Mainieri has seemed to have found a lineup that suits them well offensively as they exploded for seven runs on 11 hits, which were highlighted by situational and productive hitting. And a strong combine pitching performance by arsonal of arms in the Tigers’ bullpen.

The Tigers’ bats were led by Maurice Hampton Jr., who is quietly embedding himself into the lineup for LSU. The freshman dual-sport athlete is riding a five-game on-base streak, and he recorded his first multi-hit game after his performance tonight. The left fielder safely reached base in all four plate appearances. He entered the game hitting .222 and has moved his average up to .300. Hampton finished the night with two hits, one double, three runs scored and two batted in.

“Maurice [Hampton] was amazing tonight,” Mainieri said. “He came through with two clutch hits with runners in scoring position. I thought he played a terrific game.”

Zack Mathis also had a night of his own. The newly designated leadoff hitter has been productive at the top of the order, hitting 6-11. The third baseman recorded a trio of hits tonight, including his first triple of the season. Mathis brought in two runs on the night.

“I feel like I can be really aggressive in that spot,” Mathis said when speaking on being in the leadoff spot. “That’s kinda my game anyways [being aggressive], so it’s simpler for me.”

LSU showed tonight just how deep their bullpen really is. Mainieri elected to use a total of nine different pitchers, who combined for one run allowed, five hits and two walks. Brandon Kaminer was credited with the win, extending his streak of innings without an earned run to 6.2. Kaminer struck out one, allowed a hit in two innings of work.

“Everything almost went exactly as planned, especially the pitching.” Mainieri emphasized. “Everyone did a super job. It planned out almost exactly as we hoped it would.”

The Bulldogs got their only run of the game after a double off the bat Taylor Young, who lined a ball to right-center field that just got away from Giovanni DiGiacomo, who was battling against the wind.

LSU moves to 6-3 on the season. The Tigers will return to action in Houston, Texas where they will play against Texas, Baylor and Oklahoma in the Shriners Classic at Minute Maid Park.