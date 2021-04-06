Today

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.