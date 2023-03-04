Clear and sunny skies set the scene for LSU baseball’s dominating win over Central Connecticut State on Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers showcased, yet again, what type of power their roster contains, both on the field and at the plate. LSU plated 26 runsin just seven innings. This was the most runs scored in a single game since May of 2014, when that Tiger team played Northwestern State. Central Connecticut ultimately only plated four runs.
The Blue Devils were quick to get things going at the plate. Their third batter in the top of the first inning sent a ball just over the right field wall. This, ultimately, would be the only time a Blue Devil crossed home plate until the top of the seventh inning. Those runs in the seventh inning would still leave them far behind the Tigers.
The LSU bats were nothing short of unstoppable in this game. In total, the Tigers rounded up 20 hits, including four home runs. In just the first inning alone, they had plated three, due largely in part to transfer Tommy White’s first home run of the season.The shot was a two run RBI. White finished the game with three hits, which were two home runs, and five RBI’s. He was hit by a pitch twice. Infielder Gavin Dugas continued his streak of success at the plate as well. He had a home run of his own in the bottom of the second inning.
In just three innings, LSU had roped in 12 runs.
Fans saw action from a ton of players on LSU’s roster today. Graduate student Cade Beloso received a warm welcome from fans as he headed to the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning for his first at-bat of the game. Though his play time has been short so far this season, Beloso proves time and time again what a powerhouse he is. He quickly sent a home run of his own over to the student section. It was a two run RBI. This was his first home run since the 2021 season.
“Chills really come out,” Beloso said in regards to his performance. “That was a cool moment for me, you know, just everything I’ve been through just grinding every day, you know. The part that fires me up the most is like when you touch home plate, you see all the guys that are just so fired up for you.”
Paxton Kling, Tre Morgan, Dylan Crews, Ethan Frey and Josh Pearson also had notable outings at the plate, aiding LSU’s success.
Junior Ty Floyd was LSU’s starter on the mound. His outing was consistent and unmanageable for the Blue Devils. Floyd allowed only three hits in his 5.2 innings. He allowed one run, walked only one and struck out six in the 24 batters that he faced at the plate. When his time came to leave the mound, Floyd was met by fans with a standing ovation.
Of the 77 pitches that Floyd threw in his outing, 51 of them were strikes.
“I mean, to get almost six innings down in 75 pitches is outstanding,” head coach Jay Johnson said in regards to Floyd’s performance. “I thought he filled up the zone. I thought he threw all three pitches for strikes. And it was really good.”
To close out Saturday’s game, Bryce Collins was called in to replace Floyd on the mound. Though Collins has had little time to showcase his talent, the time he has had hasn’t exactly been memorable. The redshirt junior allowed two hits and three runs in the 1.1 innings