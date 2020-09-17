The LSU baseball team saw their fall practice delayed Thursday with an unexpected quarantine for the majority of their players, per Wilson Alexander of the Advocate.
The Tigers were expected to start fall practice on Sept. 20th, but that date will have to be pushed back after an unknown number of players tested positive for COVID-19 or came in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
The new expected start date will be Sept. 27th. LSU has not released the exact number of cases, in an effort to preserve their student-athletes' health privacy.
While no exhibition games will be played this fall against common opponents like UNO, the Tigers still plan to play their annual fall intrasquad series, the Purple-Gold Series, as long as the SEC permits. This may be delayed to later than usual due to the quarantine period.