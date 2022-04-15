LSU dropped game one of its three-game series with Arkansas in disappointing fashion last night. Defensive miscues and missed opportunities once again hurt the Tigers late.
Ma’Khail Hilliard made his second “first night of the series” start for LSU in front of 10,270 fans at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The fifth year, right hander from Central, Louisiana threw 101 pitches in five innings, five strikeouts, allowed three hits and two runs. Hilliard gave the Tigers everything he had in the tank, but could not take command of the start of the game.
The Razorbacks put a run on the board in the first inning thanks to a pair of singles from Cayden Wallace and Michael Turner. Wallace advanced to second base on LSU’s lone throwing error of the game by Jacob Berry.
In the bottom of the third inning, catcher Hayden Travinski missed a fastball from Hilliard that hit his glove and advanced the Razorback baserunners into scoring position on 2nd and 3rd base. After the bases loaded up on four walks in the inning from Hilliard, the score read 2-0 Arkansas. Travinski approached the mound to settle down his right hander and then, second baseman Cade Doughty caught a liner hit towards his feet to end the inning.
Although he did not have a hit in the game, Tre' Morgan walked in the fourth inning and was the first Tiger to get on base. However, he was left stranded on 1st base after Crews, Berry and Doughty struck out in that order.
Through five innings, Arkansas starting pitcher Connor Noland threw 70 pitches, did not allow a hit and had five strikeouts on 16 batters. Hilliard only allowed one hit in his final two innings and the score still read 2-0 Arkansas.
LSU’s bats finally came to life in the top of the 6th inning. Travinski was hit by a pitch, Dylan Crews singled up the middle, Jacob Berry singled to right field and Travinski scored LSU’s first run of the game. Doughty kept the rally going and singled to left field, scoring Crews in the process. Pearson singled to right field, scored Berry and gave LSU its first lead of the game 3-2.
In the bottom of the sixth, the LSU bullpen was called on. Bryce Collins relieved Hilliard, but only threw 12 total pitches and walked one batter. Fifth year senior Trent Vietmeier came in and threw two total pitches and allowed a single by Battles. With runners on first and second, Jay Johnson sided with his lefty Riley Cooper against Stovall. Cooper struck out the next two batters to end the inning.
Evan Taylor, credited with the win, took over for Noland in the top of the 7th. He struck out Jobert, Travinski and Stevenson looking. With Cooper still on the mound, Arkansas put together a pair of singles. Devin Fontenot came in for Cooper with runners on first and second base and two outs. Webb singled to shortstop and Wallace scored to even the score at three. Eric Reyzelman relieved Fontenot and gave up a two-RBI single in his first at bat. Ultimately, this hit gave Arkansas the win.
Brady Tygart, credited with the save, took over for Taylor in the top of the eighth inning. Morgan reached on a catcher’s interference and Crews singled to center field. Berry singled to right field on the lone error of the game for the Razorbacks and Morgan scored LSU’s final run. Doughty and Thompson grounded out to end the top half of the inning.
Arkansas was unable to muster anything more than a single in the bottom half of the 8th inning against Reyzelman. LSU was unable to get anything more than a single as well in the top of the 9th inning and Arkansas won the game 5-4.
Hayden Travisnki starting at catcher was the lone lineup substitution by Jay Johnson. A pivotal game two will begin at 6 p.m. on SEC Network on Friday, April 15.