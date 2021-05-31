The LSU baseball team was picked Monday to make the NCAA tournament and play in the regional hosted by the Oregon Ducks in Eugene, Oregon.
The Tigers were picked as the No. 3 seed in the four-team bracket and will play the No. 2 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first round of the regional. They share the regional with Gonzaga, the No. 1 seed and overall No. 14 seed Oregon Ducks and the No. 4 seed Central Connecticut Blue Devils.
LSU entered the selection show with a 34-22 record overall and a 13-17 record in the SEC. There was much speculation whether or not they’d make the tournament.
The selection into the tournament comes in the wake of Head Coach Paul Mainieri’s announcement of retirement. Mainieri’s 15-year stint as LSU’s head coach and 39-year collegiate career will end with a postseason run with the Tigers.
The Eugene regional was paired with the Knoxville regional in which the winners of each regional will face off a week later in a super regional with a chance to make an appearance in the College World Series in Omaha.