SEC play started tonight in Alex Box Stadium as the LSU Tigers played Game 1 of a three-game home series against the Texas A&M Aggies. Ty Floyd got the start on the mound for the Tigers after Blake Money was scratched with an injury. Texas A&M broke a 4-4 tie with two runs in the top of the ninth inning Friday night as the Aggies went on to defeat the fourth-ranked Tigers, 6-4, in Alex Box Stadium.
It was a rough night for Floyd, who lasted just two innings, and LSU pitching in general. This was Ty Floyd’s fifth start so far in his LSU career. Texas A&M had two solo home runs in the top half of the second against Floyd that traveled into the whipping wind blowing from left to right. LSU changed pitchers seven times tonight and threw 8 different arms.
The one bright spot for the Tigers’ bullpen was freshman, right-handed pitcher Grant Taylor. He entered the game in the third inning and held the Aggies to zero runs through four innings with one strikeout and two hits.
“My job in the third inning is the same as my job later in the game,” Taylor said. “Throw strikes and get outs, I was just trying to keep a clear mind and pound the zone.”
LSU took back the lead with a solo home run from shortstop Jordan Thompson in the fourth and another one from catcher Tyler McManus in the fifth inning. This was McManus’ first home run of the season.
In the seventh inning, a pair of LSU errors helped Texas A&M score two runs, giving them a 4-3 lead. The Tigers loaded the bases with nobody out as Dylan Crews singled, Jacob Berry walked, and Cade Doughty was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the eighth. Designated hitter Brayden Jobert drove in an RBI on a fielder’s choice to tie the score, but the Tigers were unable to score another run the rest of the game.
“I thought for six innings we played outstanding defense,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson, “but in the seventh, we had two misplays that led to two runs for Texas A&M. Then, in the eighth, we had a big opportunity with the bases loaded and nobody out, but we only came away with one run. To me, those two innings really stand out and were the difference in the ball game.”
Run-scoring singles by second baseman Austin Bost and left fielder Dylan Rock in the top of the ninth provided the runs needed for Texas A&M to win. The Tigers will now have to work their way out of a one-game hole in the first series of conference play.
Texas A&M improved to 11-6 overall, 1-0 in the SEC, while LSU fell to 14-4 overall and 0-1 in conference play. The teams meet in game 2 of the series at 6 p.m. CT Saturday at Alex Box Stadium.