Despite a slow start, it was business as usual for LSU baseball in its weekend opener against Butler.

The first four innings were an offensive struggle for LSU, though. The Tigers plated just one run, which came on a pop up landing in between three Butler players, scoring a run from second base.

LSU struggled early on against Butler starting pitcher Cole Graverson, despite Graverson’s velocity only getting up into the mid 80s. Nevertheless, he found success early on, striking out eight batters in four innings.

In the fifth inning, though, LSU was finally able to crack Graverson. The Tigers were able to get runners on first and second with catcher’s interference and a walk, setting up Dylan Crews’ third at-bat of the game.

Crews struck out in his first two at-bats, uncharacteristic for the projected No.1 pick in the 2023 draft.

This time was different, though.

Crews connected perfectly with a 1-1 pitch and sent it over the wall in the gap between right and center field.

From there, the dam was broken.

Graverson was pulled after the Crews home run and LSU went on to score three more runs that inning. The Tigers didn’t let up either, going on to score five more runs en route to a 12-2 win.

“I don't think we did a great job, honestly, early on. I think we can do better. I think we will do better. But I managed 12 runs in a college baseball game and you know, we're not going to get negative about not scoring 20 every game,” head coach Jay Johnson said.

To set up the rally, Paul Skenes had another dominant game for LSU on the mound. The Air Force transfer pitched six innings allowing just one hit and struck out a career high 13 batters.

Skenes has been dominant throughout the start of the season, having only allowed one earned run through three starts so far. He’s also up to 36 strikeouts on the season, averaging two strikeouts per inning.

“Going out there and executing my pitches I was really happy with early and ahead, executing pitches early in the count and then executing kill pitches. Obviously that's where the most strikeouts come from. So obviously something to build on,” Skenes said.

Six total pitchers took the mound for LSU in the game, only giving up two total hits and just two runs. Micah Bucknam, Griffin Herring, Aiden Moffett, Gavin Guidry and Sam Dutton all pitched for LSU in the blowout win.

Offensively, it was a true team effort that sparked the offensive explosion. Crews’ home run got things started, but six different Tigers had an RBI in the game. Crews, Cade Beloso and Alex Milazzo all had multiple RBIs with Crews leading the way with three.

This marked game one of a four-game weekend for LSU with games against Butler and Central Connecticut State. The Tigers will play game one against Central Connecticut State tomorrow, with the first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.