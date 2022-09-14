The 2023 schedule is officially out for LSU’s baseball team in a year where there are huge expectations for the Tigers.
The Tigers start off their season against Western Michigan on Feb. 17 in Game 1 of a three-game series at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The 2023 schedule has the Tigers playing 56 games with 21 of those games are being played against teams that were in the NCAA tournament last spring.
Jay Johnson, who is in his second year at the helm as the head coach of LSU, hopes to bring the Tigers back to Omaha. The Tigers have not advanced to the College World Series since 2017, where they lost in the finals to Florida.
LSU will play in Baton Rouge up until Feb. 21 before the Tigers leave to go to Austin, Texas, to play in the Round Rock Classic where they will play Kansas State, Iowa and Sam Houston State throughout that weekend. The Tigers will stay in Austin to play Texas at Disch-Falk Field on Feb. 28.
The Tigers will start Southeastern Conference play with a three-game series against Alabama on St. Patrick’s Day at home. This will also be one of several home conference series as the Tigers will also host defending SEC champions Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Kentucky.
The Tigers have away conference series against Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Auburn and Georgia. Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Auburn all participated in the College World Series last year with Ole Miss winning the national championship.
Preparation for the 2023 season is already underway as the Tigers are participating in conditioning drills and individual workouts. LSU begins its full-squad fall practice period on Friday, Oct. 7.
LSU will play fall exhibition games to get warmed up for the coming season. The Tigers will face off against McNeese on Sunday, November 6, in Alex Box Stadium. LSU will also face off against UL-Lafayette on Sunday, Nov. 13, at Tigue Moore Field in Lafayette. Both fall exhibition games are scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. CT.