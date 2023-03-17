LSU baseball secured its first win of conference play in its SEC opener against Texas A&M. The Tigers put nine runs up on the board while the Aggies were left with nothing.
Paul Skenes continued to secure his spot as the strongest Friday night starter. Though Skenes allowed four hits in the 6.1 innings that he pitched, the Air Force transfer also struck out 11 and walked none. In 106 total pitches, 74 of them were strikes. Nate Ackenhausen was called in from the bullpen to relieve Skenes on the mound. He pitched 1.1 innings and walked three and struck out three in eight batters that he faced. 22 of his 41 pitches were strikes. To close things out, Christian Little was called to the plate to get the Tigers out of an eighth inning jam. Little’s time on the mound consisted of only four batters. He struck out one and pitched 10 strikes within his 18 total pitches.
LSU was able to get runs on the board early in the game, but after the third inning, no Tiger crossed home plate until the ninth inning.
In the first inning, veteran Gavin Dugas hit a sacrifice fly ball, an RBI that allowed first baseman Tre’ Morgan to cruise into home. Soon after that hit from Dugas, left fielder Josh Pearson had an RBI of his own. A single up the middle sent in center fielder Dylan Crews.
In the third inning, a wild pitch sent to home from Aggie pitcher Nathan Dettmer allowed Morgan to cross home plate once again. Third baseman Tommy White rounded in one more RBI with a single through the left side. That hit allowed Crews to cross the plate.
Things were pretty quiet at the plate for LSU for the majority of the game until its very last at-bat. In the top of the ninth, Texas A&M sent Carson Lambert to the mound. The senior’s pitches seemed to be exactly what the LSU bats needed. Lambert loaded up the bases with the first three batters that he faced.
In dominant fashion, LSU was able to put up five runs on the board in just this inning alone. With bases loaded, White sent in two Tigers. The two-run RBI was a single to right center that allowed Morgan and right fielder Paxton Kling to cross home plate. Soon after, Pearson walked with bases still loaded, sending in Crews. Designated hitter Jared Jones then had a fly ball out to center field, an RBI that allowed Ben Nippolt, who pinch ran for White to come home. Finally, to close out the scoring binge for the Tigers, Alex Millazzo grounded out to shortstop, an RBI that sent in Dugas.
LSU looks to continue dominating the SEC opener in game two against the Aggies. The first pitch is set to take place at 2:00 p.m. C.T. in Texas at Blue Bell Park. Fans from home can watch on the SEC Network.