The No. 21 ranked LSU Tigers lost to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, 7-6 in a twelve inning, mid-week matchup, Wednesday night at Alex Box Stadium.
Will Helmers started on the mound for LSU and only pitched one inning while giving up five hits, four runs, two walks and two strikeouts, combining for an ERA of 36.
Trent Vietmeier came in to replace Hellmers, but the Tigers were already down 3-0 with the bases loaded. The Bulldogs scored another run on a sacrifice fly to make it 4-0 in the top of the second inning. Vietmeier immediately made his presence on the mound known and threw four strikeouts on his first five batters.
Vietmeier was replaced by Cale Lansville in the top of the fifth inning in order to save his arm for this weekend’s series against Florida. In the bottom of the fifth, Tre Morgan hit a two-RBI double that scored Tyler McManus and Gavin Dugas to cut the lead in half. Dylan Crews followed Morgan’s lead by hitting an RBI triple to score Morgan and cut the lead to 4-3.
Jacob Berry then reached on a throwing error and scored an RBI as Crews crossed home plate to tie the game at 4-4. Through 5 innings, both teams had 5 hits, 1 error, tying the game at four runs each.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Morgan came up clutch again as he hit an RBI single to score Dugas and give LSU their first lead of the ballgame. In the bottom of the eighth, Dugas hit an RBI single up the middle to score Jordan Thompson and made it 6-4 LSU.
Louisiana Tech tied it up in the ninth on two runs without a hit, as the Bulldogs took advantage of an error and three walks from Reyzelman. This was the first time Louisiana Tech had scored since the 2nd inning thanks to Vietmeier, Lansville, and Gervase’s pitching. The relief trio combined to limit the Bulldogs to one unearned run on no hits in 7 innings with two walks and 13 strikeouts.
Devin Fontenot came in to replace Reyzelman with the bases loaded and no outs. The tying run scored while LSU’s defense performed a double play. In the top of the eleventh inning, Fontenot allowed the bases to be loaded again but did not let Louisiana Tech score a run.
In the bottom half of the eleventh inning, Dylan Crews doubled down the infield line and advanced to third base on a passed ball. Merrifield attempted to sacrifice a bunt and missed. Crews, LSU’s potential winning run, was thrown out at home and caught stealing because of Merrifield’s failed bunt.
Ty Floyd pitched the twelfth inning for LSU to close out the game. He threw one strikeout, allowed one hit, and walked three batters. His third walk allowed Louisiana Tech to score the go-ahead run. In the bottom half, Doughty and DiGiacomo singled and LSU’s next three batters struck out. LSU stranded the tying and go-ahead run on 3rd and 2nd base.
“Louisiana Tech is a good team, and this is a game we wanted to win and needed to play,” said LSU Coach Jay Johnson. “Games are hard to win against good teams, and we didn’t get the job done tonight. I’m proud of the players for coming back to tie the game and take the lead after we were down 4-0, and we got some great efforts tonight from our bullpen. Those are definitely positive takeaways from the game.”
Louisiana Tech reliever Kyle Crigger (2-1) picked up the win after pitching four innings and allowing no runs on three hits with eight strikeouts.
LSU (15-6) returns to the diamond Friday to take on their second SEC opponent of the year, as the Tigers travel to Gainesville to meet the Florida Gators in a three-game series. The first contest is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. CT.