LSU completed game two of opening weekend with yet another win, finishing out the ninth inning with five runs while Western Michigan continued to lag behind, only bringing in three runs.
Fans saw multiple changes in the lineup, as LSU accounted for Tommy White’s injury in game one. White was set to see some action this weekend at third. With his absence, infielder Ben Nippolt took over at third base. Gavin Dugas finally got the start at second for the Tigers, taking over for Nippolt. Dugas’ success at the plate in game one of the series awarded him the lead off in game two’s lineup.
Head coach Jay Johnson’s decision to place Dugas in that lead off spot paid off immediately, as the graduate student scored the first run of the game for LSU. Not only was it the first hit of the game, but it was also Dugas’ first homerun of the season. Right fielder Paxton Kling collected his first hit of his LSU career with an RBI triple to right center. Jared Jones contributed to the Tigers’ runs with an RBI of his own, a single to left field. Josh Pearson and Nippolt also contributed to LSU’s runs on the board. Johnson was pleased to see this much action at the plate from his team.
"It's mature at-bats," Johnson said. "Professional at-bats. You know, just play the way we train. The execution of what we call 'red-zone offense' is a point of emphasis with out team, and moving the ball when we have runners in scoring position. Through two days, it's about as good as it gets."
Riley Cooper got the start on the mound for LSU in game two against Western Michigan. Cooper pitched for 5.1 innings. He walked only two and struck out seven in the 18 batters that he faced. Cooper allowed no hits.
Bryce Collins, a redshirt junior, was sent in at the top of the sixth inning to retire Cooper on the mound. The Broncos had yet to collect any runs, and the change in pace from the mound worked to their benefit.
In Collins’ first outing of the season for LSU, he allowed two hits and two runs. The first batter he faced was hit by a pitch. Collins was retired after just four batters faced. The Tigers were up with four runs to now two of Western Michigan’s. Left-handed pitcher Nate Ackenhausen was sent in to replace Collins on the mound.
This was Ackenhausen’s first outing as well for LSU. The sophomore transferred in from Eastern Oklahoma State Community College this season. Ackenhausen pitched the remainder of the game, and in his 3.1 innings, he allowed only one hit and one run, walking one batter and striking out two in the 11 batters that he faced.
"He [Ackenhausen] was in complete control," Johnson said. "And we had kinda had our first pitching adversity of the season before he came in, and he handled it really really well."
Western Michigan was able to bring in one more run in the top of the ninth inning with a homerun of their own, closing out the game with three runs total.
LSU will be looking to close out the series with a sweep against Western Michigan on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. CT.