It wasn’t the home run fest Thursday night’s game was, but the outcome was the same. LSU took game two of its last SEC regular season series against Georgia 8-4.

The bats were hot on Thursday night, but they took a backseat to Ty Floyd’s stellar pitching performance on Friday night. He earned the win with a seven inning outing, striking out seven while giving up five hits and four runs.

Once again, the Tigers’ bullpen held the fort down. Gavin Guidry closed the game with two innings pitched with three strikeouts, while giving up just one hit.

Home Run Derby: LSU hits 6 homers in 12 innings for 8-5 marathon win over Georgia LSU took Game 1 of its final SEC regular season series in thrilling fashion with a 8-5 win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

For LSU’s offense, Tommy White brought himself back into the picture after going hitless in the series opener. He finished Friday night going two for four with two RBIs, including a home run in the sixth inning. Hayden Travinski also homered in the sixth inning, and he also went two for four with one RBI.

Josh Pearson came off the bench and made an impact one again going two for three with three RBIs.

For Georgia, Parks Harber and Fernando Gonzalez both went two for four at the plate. Harber and Sebastian Murillo each had two RBIs.

But the Bulldogs pitching took a toll, however. Five different pitchers took the mound, and Charlie Goldstein went 4.1 innings in his start. He gave up five runs on six hits while striking out just two.

While LSU has now clinched the series, there is still a lot to prove. In last week's series against Mississippi State, the Tigers used nine pitchers and gave up a 13-4 lead.

Saturday’s matchup against Georgia will be the next tail-end game of an SEC series since that, so the pitching will have to step up and bounce back.

If LSU’s offense remains powerful, and the pitching puts together a stellar third game, LSU could just walk away with a series sweep headed into the SEC tournament.

The Tigers will take the field for game three of their series against Georgia on Saturday at 12 p.m. C.T. That matchup will be aired on the SEC Network-plus.