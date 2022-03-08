LSU Baseball will have to wait one more day to avenge their 1-2 weekend at the Shriners' Classic in Houston. Their Tuesday midweek game against McNeese State has been postponed for inclement weather conditions, per media release.
Tonight's game vs. McNeese has been postponed due to the forecast of significant rain in Baton Rouge. The game will be played tomorrow (Wednesday, March 9) at 6:30 p.m. at The Box! pic.twitter.com/7JWBsML93m— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 8, 2022
LSU is 9-3 on the season, while McNeese State sits at 8-4. First pitch will remain at 6:30 p.m., just as was planned for Tuesday.
LSU ranks third in the SEC in runs scored behind Tennessee and Auburn with 121 runs this year, but ninth in ERA with a 3.23 team average. They rank dead last in 14th in fielding percentage at .940. The team has tallied 26 errors on the season. The next closest team is Ole Miss with 14 errors.
It is yet to be determined who will start for the Tigers on the mound tomorrow night. Garrett Edwards earned the start for LSU's last midweek game against UNO, but only went two innings after giving up two earned runs.