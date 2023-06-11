LSU baseball is one win away from securing a spot in the College World Series in Omaha after beating Kentucky 14-0 in game one.
Paul Skenes got the start on the mound for LSU in game one and LSU shelled the Wildcats for six homers in the shutout win.
The starting lineups have just been released. Kentucky starts Austin Strickland while LSU starts Ty Floyd.
Game two of the series is scheduled for 5 p.m., but game one started over seven hours after the intended start time yesterday due to weather delays. This story will be updated live, including with any information about start time changes.
Live updates below:
Final score: LSU 8-3 Kentucky
Bottom of 9th: A groundout punches LSU's ticket to Omaha.
Bottom of 9th: A strikeout means LSU is just one out away from winning the Super Regional.
Bottom of 9th: A fly out brings LSU one out closer to Omaha.
Middle of 9th: Morgan strikes out swinging to end the inning, but LSU added three runs to its lead. It leads 8-3 and is just three outs from the College World Series.
Top of 9th: Byers is now in to pitch for Kentucky and Chavez's night is done.
Top of 9th: A two-RBI double from Crews gives LSU an 8-3 lead.
Top of 9th: A wild pitch advances the runners and scores one for LSU. LSU now leads 6-3. It's time for a mound visit and Cotto is replaced by Chavez. Crews still has a 2-1 count with runners on second and third and one out.
Top of 9th: A wild pitch advances the runners to third and second. Pearson draws a walk to load the bases with just one out. Crews is up to bat.
Top of 9th: Giles is pulled and replaced by Cotto for Kentucky. One out for the Tigers with runners on first and second
Top of 9th: Williams' night on the mound is over for Kentucky. Giles is now on the mound for the Wildcats.
Top of 9th: LSU has runners on first and second with no outs.
Bottom of 8th: A fly out ends the inning for Kentucky. LSU is now three outs from punching its ticket to Omaha.
Middle of 8th: McCarthy makes an acrobatic diving catch to keep Beloso's hit from getting down. LSU's lead is still only 5-3 despite threatening to add to its lead.
Top of 8th: Travinski hits a deep fly ball and Crews tags up. Runners on the corners for LSU with two outs.
Top of 8th: Crews draws a leadoff walk. It's his fourth walk of the game. White lines out followed by Morgan being walked. Runners on first and second with one out.
Top of 8th: Williams is now in to pitch for Kentucky.
Bottom of 7th: Kentucky gets runners on the corners with just one out but Guidry strikes out two in a row to get LSU out of a jam. Still 5-3. Hurd was warming up during the inning for LSU.
Bottom of 7th: Guidry is now on the mound for LSU with a runner on first and one out. Cooper threw 54 pitches.
Middle of 7th: Nothing for the Tigers. Still 5-3 heading to the bottom of the 7th.
Bottom of 6th: Smith gets a double, but that's all for Kentucky. Still 5-3 heading into the 7th.
Middle of 6th: Three up, three down for the Tigers.
Bottom of 5th: Cooper hits a batter, but that's all. Tigers still lead 5-3.
Bottom of 5th: Travinski gets hit in the throat, but after a brief water break, he stays in the game.
Top of 5th: Crews draws a walk but nothing for the Tigers.
Bottom of 4th: Cooper strikes out one and walks another before Burkes flys out to end the inning.
Bottom of 4th: Floyd is replaced by Cooper for LSU on the mound. Floyd pitched 3.1 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out five batters.
Bottom of 4th: Another solo shot for Kentucky. This time it's McCarthy. LSU's lead is now down to 5-3.
Middle of 4th: LSU gets a single from Dugas, but that's it for the Tigers. LSU still leads 5-2.
Bottom of 3rd: Floyd strikes out Stanke to end the inning. Kentucky gets one run and now trails LSU 5-2. Floyd is at 75 pitches through 3.0 innings.
Bottom of 3rd: Kentucky gets two more hits and has runners on first and second with two outs. Johnson comes out for a mound visit and Cooper is warming up in the bullpen.
Bottom of 3rd: Burkes hits the second solo home run of the game for Kentucky. LSU leads 5-2.
Middle of 3rd: Morgan grounds out to end the inning, but LSU does some damage in the inning and leads Kentucky 5-1.
Top of 3rd: Crews draws a walk to load the bases with two outs. White beats out a throw at first for an RBI single and LSU adds to its lead. 5-1 Tigers.
Top of 3rd: Thompson and Pearson both walk and Strickland is up to 69 pitches through 2.2 innings. His day is done as he is replaced by Moore. Moore has a 1.95 ERA this season.
Top of 3rd: Beloso hits a three run homer and LSU takes the lead 4-1.
Top of 3rd: Morgan hits a double that bounces off the wall and was about a foot away from being a home run. Travinski hits a single and there are runners on the corners with no outs.
Bottom of 2nd: Floyd walks Smith but strikes out Gray and ends the inning. Still tied at 1-1.
Bottom of 2nd: The call is confirmed and Kentucky loses a challenge. Two outs with no runners on.
Bottom of 2nd: Floyd tallies a strikeout before Thompson makes a Derek Jeter-esque throw to get the out at first. The play is being reviewed to see if Morgan kept his foot on the bag.
Middle of 2nd: White grounds out and strands runners on the corners, but LSU tied the game at 1-1.
Top of 2nd: An RBI groundout by Crews ties the game at 1-1.
Top of 2nd: Dugas is hit by a pitch to reach first and Thompson hits a dribbler that barely stays fair. A Pearson single loads the bases with just one out and Crews up to bat.
Bottom of 1st: A flyout and strikeout ends the inning, but Kentucky takes an early 1-0 lead.
Bottom of 1st: Floyd strikes out Burkes before Felker steals second. A base hit by Pitre puts runners on the corners with one out.
Bottom of 1st: Felker hits a single and Jay Johnson comes out for an early mound visit.
Bottom of 1st: Gray hits a solo home run and Kentucky leads 1-0 with no outs.
Middle of 1st: Beloso flies out to end the inning. The Wildcats are up to bat.
Top of 1st: Crews draws a leadoff walk before White flys out to center field. Morgan then also draws a walk followed by a Travinski deep fly ball that Crews tags up on puts a runner on the corners with two outs.
Top of 1st: The first pitch from Strickland is a ball to Crews and the game is underway.
4:30 – No signs of bad weather so far. The game should still start at the scheduled time of 5 p.m.