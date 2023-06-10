LSU baseball will take on Kentucky in the Super Regionals hosted in Baton Rouge.
LSU will be looking to make its first trip to Omaha since 2017 while Kentucky is looking for its firs trip to the College World Series in school history. The two teams met in the regular season with LSU taking the series 2-1.
Paul Skenes will be on the mound for LSU while Kentucky is starting Zack Lee.
Follow the game here for live updates.
Live updates below:
Final Score: LSU 14-0 Kentucky
Top of 9th: A three up, three down inning for the Wildcats to end things. LSU shuts out Kentucky 14-0 as Skenes earns a win in his final home start for the Tigers. LSU hit 6 home runs on the night. Game two of the series will be at 5 p.m. tomorrow.
Bottom of 8th: Jones hits a double but that's all for LSU. A scoreless inning for the Tigers, only their second scoreless inning of the game. LSU is just three outs away from securing an emphatic win to start the Super Regional.
Middle of 8th: Nothing for Kentucky. LSU leads 14-0 heading to the bottom of the frame.
Top of 8th: Skenes strikes out two and his night is done. He pitched 7.2 innings and threw 101 pitches striking out nine and allowing 0 runs on four hits in his last game at Alex Box. Blake Money replaces him with just four outs to go to secure the win for the Tigers.
Bottom of 7th: We are headed to the top of the eighth inning. LSU leads 14-0 and Skenes is still on the mound.
Bottom of 7th: A Crews sacrifice fly scores another run and extends LSU's lead to 14-0.
Bottom of 7th: Seth Logue is now in to pitch for Kentucky. Jobert hits a double to start the inning before a Thompson RBI single scores Kling who came on to pinch run for Jobert. LSU leads 13-0.
Middle of 7th: No runs on one hit from Kentucky. LSU still leads 12-0.
Bottom of 6th: Morgan singles and Travinski draws a walk before Beloso flys out and Dugas grounds out to end the inning. LSU scored one run on two hits and leads the Wildcats 12-0.
Bottom of 6th: A Crews groundout is followed by a White solo homer. LSU leads 12-0.
Middle of 6th: Kentucky gets on base from a hit that just barely lands fair before Felker draws a walk, but Skenes gets out of the inning without giving up a run. LSU still leads 11-0.
Bottom of 5th: Pearson strikes out to end the inning, but LSU puts up six runs in the fifth inning and leads Kentucky 11-0 heading to the top of the sixth.
Bottom of 5th: A two RBI single from Thompson brings LSU's lead to 11-0.
Bottom of 5th: A wild pitch scores Morgan and extends LSU's lead to 9-0.
Bottom of 5th: Jobert is hit by a pitch and that walks White home. 8-0 lead for LSU.
Bottom of 5th: Travinski is hit by a pitch from Howe and the bases are now loaded with no outs.
Bottom of 5th: An RBI single from Morgan scores Crews. 7-0 lead for LSU and it looks like Lee's night on the mound is done for the Wildcats. He pitched 4.0 innings and threw 90 pitches giving up seven earned runs on nine hits with six strikeouts. He leaves runners on first and second and is replaced by Christian Howe.
Bottom of 5th: Crews has now reached base on all three of his at bats tonight. A single from White now has runners on first and second with Morgan up to bat.
Bottom of 5th: Another solo home run. This time from Josh Pearson. LSU extends its lead to 6-0. LSU has now hit four home runs and scored in every inning except for the second.
Middle of 5th: Skenes strikes out three and gives up one hit. He's now up to 56 pitches through 5.0 innings and has allowed just two hits with five strikeouts.
Bottom of 4th: Thompson ends the inning with a groundout, but LSU added to its lead. 5-0 LSU lead heading to the top of the fifth.
Bottom of 4th: Another solo home run. This time from Gavin Dugas. LSU leads 5-0.
Middle of 4th: Another three up, three down inning for Kentucky. 4-0 LSU lead.
Bottom of 3rd: Travisnki goes down swinging, but the damage is done. LSU leads 4-0 heading into the top of the fourth inning on five hits.
Bottom of 3rd: Morgan hits another solo home run. His second of the game gives LSU a 4-0 lead. Kentucky is having a mound visit with Lee now with Travinski due up to bat.
Bottom of 3rd: Crews reaches first before a White two-run homer extends LSU's lead to 3-0. Morgan is back up to bat for the Tigers.
Middle of 3rd: Kentucky gets its first hit of the night with a single from Waldschmidt but McCarthy then hits into a double play. Smith flys out and the inning is over. LSU leads 1-0.
Bottom of 2nd: It's now LSU's turn to go three up, three down. LSU leads 1-0 heading to the top of the third inning.
Middle of 2nd: Another three up, three down inning for the Wildcats. LSU still leads 1-0.
Bottom of 1st: Hayden Travinski grounds out to end the inning but LSU draws first blood from Morgan's solo home run. It's a 1-0 lead for LSU heading into the top of the second.
Bottom of 1st: Crews gets on base from with a single before Tommy White hits into a double play. Tre' Morgan then blasts a solo home run over the left field wall. 1-0 LSU.
Middle of 1st: It's a three up, three down inning for Kentucky. Dylan Crews is up to bat soon for LSU in the bottom of the first.
Top of 1st: The first pitch is a ball from Skenes and the game is finally underway over seven hours after the intended start time.
8:51 – The lineups are being announced in the stadium and it looks like the game will finally start at 9:06 p.m.
8:30 – First pitch is now scheduled for 9:06 p.m. The rain has stopped and players are back on the field warming up. The tarps are being removed.
8:09 – Some rain is starting to fall and tarps are being brought onto the field.
7:57 – It was just announced that the game will be delayed and cannot start at 8:06 p.m. It's windy and there are dark clouds, but the only thing raining at the moment is boos from the crowd. The game will start once the weather improves.
7:05 – The players are back on the field warming up and it was just announced in the stadium that the start time of 8:06 p.m. is still on.
6:30 – It was just announced in the stadium that there are storms in the area and the game is in another weather delay. The planned start time is now 8:06 p.m.
6:15 – The players are out on the field warming up and the sky looks clear. The game is still scheduled to resume at 7:06 p.m.
2:34 – The game is now scheduled to start at 7:06 p.m.
2:30 – The game is currently in a weather delay. This story will be updated when the game begins.