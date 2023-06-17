LSU baseball will be looking to make a statement in Omaha at its first College World Series since 2017 when it takes on Tennessee in its opening game.
LSU and Tennessee are familiar foes. Both teams met in a regular season series that LSU took two games to one.
Tennessee won its regional and super regional despite failing to secure a host spot for either. It overcame Clemson and Southern Miss on its way to its second Omaha appearance in three years.
LSU dominated and went unbeaten through the Baton Rouge regional and super regional.
Paul Skenes is starting on the mound while Andrew Lindsey is starting for Tennessee. The full lineups are below.
Final Score: LSU 6-3 Tennessee
Top of 9th: Cooper then catches the last out to end the game. Tigers win.
Top of 9th: Tennessee gets a man on first after Thompson mishandles a one-hopper. The runner then advances to second.
Top of 9th: A deep fly out gives LSU out number two. One more out is needed to end the game.
Top of 9th: Cooper strikes out Denton to get the first out of the inning. LSU needs two more outs to advance to the winner's bracket against Wake Forest.
Bottom of 8th: Russell is now in to pitch for Tennessee. He gets Crews to fly out to end the inning. 6-3 lead for the Tigers heading to the top of the ninth inning.
Bottom of 8th: Fanning is now in to pitch for Tennessee. Jobert hits another homer to give LSU a little breathing room. It leads 6-3 now.
Middle of 8th: LSU gets the out at first to end the inning, but it's overturned after a quick review. Cooper then gets a strikeout to end the inning for real.
Bottom of 8th: Guidry gives up a two-run shot on his first pitch. LSU's lead is down to 5-3 and Cooper is in to pitch.
Bottom of 8th: Tennessee finally gets on the board and Skenes' day is done. LSU still leads 5-1 with Guidry coming in to pitch needing just four outs to end the game. Skenes went 7.2 innings and gave up one earned run on five hits. He totaled 12 strikeouts and passed 200 on the season.
Bottom of 7th: Travinski goes down swinging followed by a Beloso walk that puts runners on first and second. Dugas hits a deep fly out that ends the inning. LSU leads 5-0.
Bottom of 7th: Crews tags up on a deep fly ball from Morgan and LSU extends its lead to 5-0.
Bottom of 7th: Sewell is now in to pitch for Tennessee. Crews hits a leadoff double followed by a White single that puts runners on the corners with no outs and Morgan up to bat.
Middle of 7th: A walk is all for Tennessee. Skenes is now up to 11 strikeouts on the night.
Bottom of 6th: Connell is now on the mound for Tennessee. He gets a groundout to end the inning. LSU leads 4-0 heading into the seventh.
Bottom of 6th: A single from Thompson extends the lead to 4-0.
Bottom of 6th: Travinski draws a walk to start the inning followed by a Beloso fly out. A wild pitch advances Travinski to second before Dugas goes down swinging. Jobert then hits a deep triple that scores Travinski. 3-0 lead for LSU with a runner on third and two outs.
Middle of 6th: Morgan makes a stretching grab at first to get the third out of the inning. Tennessee challenges the play but loses. A spectacular play by Morgan.
Bottom of 5th: It's a three up, three down inning for LSU. The Tigers still lead 2-0 heading to the sixth inning.
Bottom of 5th: Halvorsen is now in to pitch for the Volunteers.
Middle of 5th: A single in the fifth, but nothing else for Tennessee. Skenes is up to nine strikeouts through 5.0 innings pitched. He has thrown 76 pitches.
Bottom of 4th: Combs strikes out Pearson and strands two on base. 2-0 lead for LSU heading to the fifth inning.
Bottom of 4th: Lindsey strikes out Thompson, but his night is now over. Combs is coming in needing just one out to end the inning. Lindsey pitched 3.2 innings and threw 72 pitches.
Bottom of 4th: A Jobert double after a Dugas walk puts runners on second and third with one out for LSU.
Middle of 4th: Travinski guns down a baserunner to end the inning. One hit for Tennessee, but that's all.
Bottom of 3rd: Morgan grounds out, but Pearson comes home. Travinski grounds out afterwards to end the inning. 2-0 lead for the Tigers now heading into the fourth.
Bottom of 3rd: White grounds out, but the runners advance. Runners are now on third and second with one out.
Bottom of 3rd: A single for Pearson is followed by a single from Crews. Runners on first and second with no outs and White up to bat.
Middle of 3rd: Nothing for Tennessee. Skenes is up to seven strikeouts through 3.0 innings pitched. 1-0 lead for the Tigers.
Bottom of 2nd: Two straight outs end the inning, but LSU took the lead in the inning. 1-0 lead for LSU headed to the third inning.
Bottom of 2nd: A solo shot from Dugas gives LSU the first score of the night. 1-0 lead for the Tigers.
Middle of 2nd: Skenes strikes out the side. He's up to five strikeouts through 2.0 innings pitched.
Bottom of 1st: Morgan gets a two-out base hit for LSU before Travinski flys out to end the inning. Still 0-0 heading to the second.
Middle of 1st: A base hit for Tennessee, but that's all. Two strikeouts for Skenes.
Top of 1st: Skenes' first pitch is a strike and the game is underway.
5:36 – LSU and Tennessee's game will start at 6:40 p.m. The winner will face Wake Forest while the loser will face Stanford in an elimination game.
5:23 p.m. – LSU and Tennessee's matchup will start at a minimum of 65 minutes after Wake Forest and Stanford's game. That game was pushed back due to weather and is currently in the ninth inning.