LSU baseball will face sixth seeded South Carolina for its first game of the SEC tournament tomorrow. The game will be held at 9:30 a.m.

South Carolina advanced to the second round of the tournament after easily getting past eleventh seeded Georgia 9-0. South Carolina took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning and never looked back.

South Carolina starting pitcher James Hicks didn’t allow a single run as the Georgia offense struggled to get going. Leading 9-0 late in the game, South Carolina was just one run short of a run rule victory.

The shutout win was South Carolina’s first ever shutout in SEC Tournament history. This was Georgia’s 10th ever shutout loss in the tournament.

LSU is coming into the tournament after a 2-1 series win over Georgia while South Carolina dropped its last regular season series against Tennessee 1-2, including a regular season finale loss 1-12.

LSU and South Carolina split their regular season series 1-1 after the third game of the series was canceled due to weather back in April.

The first game in the regular season series was all South Carolina as the gamecocks gave LSU ace Paul Skenes his worst start of the regular season, pitching just 3 innings. The second game of the series saw LSU rally from down four runs to comeback and win 8-7 behind a Gavin Dugas eighth inning grand slam.

LSU will be looking to win its first SEC Tournament since 2017 while South Carolina is looking for its first tournament championship since 2004.