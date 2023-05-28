LSU baseball will host a Regional in Baton Rouge for the first time since 2019 and the 27th time in school history. LSU is projected to be a top 8 seed. If it does end up being a top 8 seed, it will will host a Super Regional if it makes it out of its Regional.

The last time LSU hosted a regional it beat Stony Brook and Southern Mississippi to advance to the Super Regionals before being swept by Florida State.

LSU is coming into the NCAA Tournament off the back of an SEC Tournament elimination after two straight 5-4 loses to Arkansas and Texas A&M. It will be looking forward to being back in front of a home crowd after spending its last two weeks in Georgia and Alabama for its final regular season series and the SEC Tournament.

“I like the fact that we’re going to play at home and get our fans there and behind them and want to thank all the fans for coming out this weekend, and it feels like a home game,” head coach Jay Johnson said. “We’ve been on the road now for nine days or ten days, so it’ll be good to get back and get reset and go for it.”

The teams that LSU will host will be announced tomorrow at 11 a.m. during NCAA Baseball’s selection show. LSU is currently projected to have Maryland, ULL and Nicholls State in its regional, according to d1baseball.com.

Regionals are scheduled to be held June 2 through June 5 and Super Regionals are scheduled to be held June 9 through June 12. The College World Series will start June 16.