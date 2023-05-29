LSU baseball will host Oregon St., Sam Houston and Tulane in the Baton Rouge Regional. It will also be paired with the Lexington Regional which is made of Kentucky, Ball St., Indiana and West Virginia.

LSU will play Tulane this Friday at 2.pm. to open the regional. Oregon St. will play Sam Houston after LSU's game on the other side of the regional on Friday.

Tulane made the tournament after losing 40 games this season because it won its conference tournament.

LSU is the No. 5 national seed and will host a Super Regional if it makes it out of its regional. It would be the 11th time the school has hosted a Super Regional. This is the 27th time in school history that LSU is hosting a regional and it is the first time it has hosted since 2019. LSU is also one of 8 SEC teams to host a regional this postseason.

LSU played Sam Houston in February of this year and won 16-4. LSU also played Tulane earlier this season in a game it won 11-5. LSU has not played Oregon St. since the 2018 Corvallis Regional.

LSU’s won its regular season series against Kentucky 2-1.

LSU is coming into the NCAA Tournament after being knocked out of the SEC Tournament behind two straight 5-4 loses to Arkansas and Texas A&M.

The regionals are scheduled to be held from June 2 to June 5. Tickets will go on sale to the public on June 1. Super Regionals will be held June 9 through June 12 and the College World Series will start on June 16.