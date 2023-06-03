LSU baseball's game against Oregon State will be delayed until tomorrow due to weather. LSU was originally scheduled to play at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The game will played Sunday at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Game 5 has been moved to 8 p.m. tomorrow as well.

Tulane and Sam Houston's game was paused in the 7th inning due to lightning in the area and has yet to resume.

The winner of this game will be just one win away from winning the regional. The loser will play the winner of the elimination game between Sam Houston and Tulane.

LSU is coming off of a 7-2 win over Tulane while Oregon State is coming off an 18-2 beatdown of Sam Houston.