The No. 16 ranked LSU Tigers will face off against the unranked Ole Miss Rebels in a 3-game series this weekend. All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network +. Friday’s game was set to begin at 7:30 p.m., butt due to weather has been moved to 7:45. It will be televised on ESPN2, and Saturday’s game can be found on SEC Network.
LSU has won seven of the past 10 regular-season series with Ole Miss, including a 2-1 series victory last season in Oxford.
“Ole Miss has one of the best offenses in the SEC, there’s no question about that; especially at full strength, which they are. My team at Arizona played them in the Super Regional last season, and it’s the exact same team. Every player that was in their lineup last year is back on their team this year. Their lineup is really deep, and they always do a good job with the pitching in getting guys lined up. I expect this to be a tough weekend; this is exactly the same as the eight preceding weekends in terms of difficulty, and it should be a great weekend for college baseball. I know our players are excited about it,” LSU Head Coach Jay Johnson said.
LSU has won three straight SEC series and 10 of its last 13 games overall. The Tigers will look to continue to keep rolling versus the Rebels.