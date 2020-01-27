LSU coach Will Wade met with the media for his usual Monday press conference this afternoon, bringing a certain energy we haven't seen from him in quite some time.
Although 15-4, 6-0 in conference play, and now ranked 22nd in the nation, Wade is not satisfied one bit. Saturday’s win over Texas marked LSU's sixth consecutive win by four or fewer points.
“I’m getting tired of losing all these leads,” Wade said. “I’ve tried to be nice about this, but I’m done with that. We have terrible possessions, we do terrible things. We’ve got to get it corrected. What we’re doing is not going to work if we’re going to compete at the top of the league. Quite frankly, I’m sick of it.”
With LSU included in this morning’s latest AP Top 25, Wade seemed disinterested, and continued to bring the heat. The Tigers squandered yet another double-digit lead in Austin on Saturday, and Wade says that won't fly going forward.
“I know everybody wants to sit around here and slap ourselves on the back for being ranked and 15-4 and all that, but it’s not going to work,” he said. It’s not going to work on Wednesday against Alabama. They’ll come in here and slap us around if we don’t get this stuff corrected.”
He wasn’t stopping there.
"I've tried to be real nice about getting this stuff corrected, but it ain't getting corrected, so I darn well know how to get it corrected, and that's to be a raving lunatic."
LSU checked in at No. 22 in the AP Poll on Monday. The Tigers will host Alabama at the Maravich Center on Wednesday for a 6:00 p.m. tip on ESPN2.