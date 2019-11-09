The LSU basketball team opened up the season with a victory over Bowling Green State University on Friday. The No. 22 ranked Tigers hosted the in the PMAC, winning 88-79.
The first half was a closely-contested battle early on as BGSU led 20-15. LSU would then go on a remarkable 19-0 run sparked by back-to-back three pointers from guard Javonte Smart to put them up 34-20.
The Tigers were able to close out the first half 46-36. Smart would explode for 17 points in the first half and added 3 rebounds and 4 assists.
BGSU trimmed the deficit 5 to start the second half, but LSU kept things just out of reach. The Tigers brought the lead back up to 15 following a baseline layup from Emmitt Williams with 8:03 left to play.
BGSU was able to hang around for most of the second half, trailing 71-62 with 3:08 remaining. Following two trips to the free throw line, LSU brought the lead back up to 13.
A costly turnover by Javonte Smart turned into points for BGSU, who cut the lead to 7 with 1:56 left to play. Smart would redeem himself by sinking two free throws followed by layups from Emmitt Williams and Skylar Mays to go up 83-70 with one minute remaining.
The Tigers were finally able to put Bowling Green away, winning 88-79. LSU starts the season 1-0 following outstanding performances from Javonte Smart, Emmitt Williams, and Skylar Mays.
Williams finished with 21 points, 16 of which came in the second half, along with 7 rebounds. Smart would also finish with 21 points while adding 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Mays was not far behind as he scored 18 points to go along with 8 rebounds and 3 assists.
“It was a good season opener for me, but as you see, my team played great,” Williams said. “They gave me the ball so that’s how I got a lot of shots and I was just trying to go to the glass.”
LSU turned the ball over 16 times, which coach Will Wade said helped keep Bowling Green in the game.
“We have to be better there,” Wade said. “If we go into (VCU) Wednesday and turn the ball over like we have been turning the ball over, we are going to get our doors blown off. We have to do a better job.”
BGSU shot just 32 percent from the field but were able to hit 14 three-pointers. They also picked up 11 steals, which was a huge contributor to LSU’s turnover total.
“I thought we were a little bit out of sync,” Wade said. “They gave us a lot of resistance early. We were chasing them all over the court defensively and offensively. We were able to kind of hang in there and go on that 19-0 run which helped.”
The Tigers were able to set the tone following that run and held onto the lead for the rest of the game.
“I just wanted to bring the energy,” Smart said. “We came out kind of slow, but I just wanted to start the game off right and we eventually found our groove there in the first half.”
This is a huge win for LSU, as Bowling Green was the preseason favorite to win the Mid-American Conference.
“They’re a quality team,” Mays said. “We’ve just gotta stay locked in. We’re gonna be happy with this win come March.”
The Tigers will head to Richmond next week to take on VCU on Nov. 13.