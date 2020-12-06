LSU basketball hosted the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the PMAC on Sunday evening. Sophomore forward Trendon Watford led the way for the Tigers as they took down LA Tech, 86-55.
It was as balanced as it could get offensively for LSU. Four players put up double-digit points in the Tigers’ rout over the Bulldogs. Watford had a near double-double with 18 points and eight rebounds.
Junior guard Javonte Smart and forward Darius Days had the hot hands early for LSU. Smart had 11 points in the first half and added four rebounds and an assist to help the Tigers lead 43-24 at the break.
“(Smart) is so locked into what we’re doing,” said coach Will Wade. He’s so committed to our team. I’m so proud of him. He’s playing great.”
Days put up 11 first half points of his own and three rebounds while shooting a perfect 4-for-4 from the field including 3-for-3 from behind the arc. He nearly recorded a double-double with 12 points and eight rebounds.
LSU cruised to victory in the second half thanks to a 31-16 run. Freshman guard Cam Thomas recorded 16 points after scoring at least 20 in each of his first three games. While he did not extend his 20-point streak, there is no doubt he’s a star in the making.
Thomas, a former five-star recruit, was the 25th-ranked player in the country and the No. 5 shooting guard for the 2020 class from Oak Hill Academy in Virginia. Through four games, Thomas has already showcased the talent he brings to this LSU team.
“(LA Tech) did some things on him that he hadn’t seen,” Wade said. We’ve got to coach off that and adjust. But, come on guys. He’s a freshman and we’re worried about him scoring 16 points.”
Thomas was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week after averaging 26 points per game in LSU’s first two games over the Thanksgiving weekend. He’s now averaging 22.2 points per game on the season.
LSU has allowed just 98 points in its last two games, the fewest in a two-game stretch since 2011. The Tigers, who racked up four blocks and seven steals, were praised by Wade for their defensive efforts.
LSU will head to Atlanta next weekend to take on South Florida before returning to Baton Rouge for a four-game home stretch against UNO, North Texas, VCU and Texas A&M.
“I like the way we’re trending,” Wade said. “We’ve had great leadership. Our practices have been better. We’ve been locked in. In our scouting report we were locked in. When we did our gameday practice we were locked in.”