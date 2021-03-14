The NCAA Tournament selection committee has awarded LSU hoops with the eighth seed of the bracket's East Region, and the Tigers will face No. 9 St. Bonaventure on Saturday, March 20.
Head Coach Will Wade will make his March Madness debut when the tournament kicks off. In 2019, LSU made it to the Sweet 16, but Wade was suspended by the athletic department for violating NCAA rules.
LSU lost a nail-biter 80-79 to Alabama in the SEC Championship on Sunday. It was the first time the Tigers made it to the conference championship since 1993. Now they will look to make a run in the big dance.