The LSU basketball team returned to action on Wednesday for a road matchup against Florida. The Tigers (19-9, 10-5 Southeastern Conference) fell to the Gators 81-66 and have now dropped five of their last seven.

LSU pulled out a close one the last time these two teams faced, winning 84-82 back in January. Florida responded in dominant fashion to tie the Tigers for third place in the SEC.

LSU found themselves in a hole in the first half. The Tigers faced an early 12-point deficit after Florida opened the game on a 14-2 run.

A Skylar Mays three-pointer cut the lead to six, but a quick 9-2 run put Florida back up by 13. The Gators maintained a double-digit lead for the final eleven minutes of the half.

Freshman forward Trendon Watford led the Tigers early with nine points, five rebounds and two assists. Sophomore forward Emmitt Williams scored eight points and grabbed three rebounds.

Florida extended their lead in the second half to 19 with 10:49 left to play. LSU made a late run to cut the deficit to 10, but the Gators held on for the win.

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson torched the Tigers for 25 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

“We’ve never been able to guard Johnson,” coach Will Wade said. “That’s two straight years we haven’t been able to guard him. His face lights up when he sees purple.”

Williams finished with 25 points in the loss on a remarkable 10-of-12 shooting. Watford recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 boards.

Despite their performances, the Gators outscored LSU in the paint 48-38. Florida also shot 43 percent from deep compared to the Tigers’ 26 percent.

“We got whipped in every phase of the game,” Wade said. “Not much to it. I wish I had more to tell you. We got beat everywhere.”

LSU will head back to Baton Rouge to host Texas A&M Saturday at 11:00 a.m. on ESPN2.