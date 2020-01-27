LSU forward Trendon Watford has been named SEC Freshman of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.

In Saturday's thrilling 69-67 win over Texas in Austin, Watford played a major role, posting a career-high 22 points, 6 rebounds, while also sinking two massive free throws with 16.5 seconds left.

"He's just getting more acclimated," coach Will Wade said of Watford on Monday. "He's getting used to the pace, the athletes, how things function. Once he gets more comfortable, the positive results will come."

Arriving on campus as a highly-touted five-star prospect, Watford has lived up to his billing so far, averaging 13.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists this season.