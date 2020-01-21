The LSU basketball team took down the Florida Gators 84-82 on Tuesday to remain atop the Southeastern Conference standings. The Tigers improve to 14-4 on the season and 6-0 in conference play.
It was a defensive battle for much of the first half. LSU initially found success inside, but both offenses were mostly stagnant. After leading by as many as eight points, Florida went on a scoring drought that lasted nearly four minutes.
The Tigers clawed their way back and trailed 36-34 at the half. Trendon Watford led the way with 10 points and 3 rebounds. Javonte Smart scored 7 points while dishing 4 assists, and Marlon Taylor added 5 points and 7 rebounds.
The second half was also closely-contested as both teams continued to trade baskets. LSU started to pull away after taking a 61-52 lead following an 11-3 run with just under ten minutes left to play.
The Tigers only hit 2 three-pointers, but the biggest one came from none other than Skylar Mays to take a 71-62 lead with just over four minutes remaining. Florida made a late push to cut the lead to 2, but LSU closed out the game to remain unbeaten in SEC play.
LSU had six players with double-figures in scoring. Emmitt Williams had a game-high 19 points, while Skylar Mays and Javonte Smart each had a team-high 7 assists to go along with 18 and 13 points, respectively.
LSU dominated on the glass with 38 rebounds due in part to an 11-rebound double-double from Marlon Taylor. The Tigers also had their way inside by outscoring Florida 50-32 in the paint.
“A lot of our teammates stepped up tonight,” Williams said. “I want to give all the credit to my whole team because we did a great job keeping the ball out of the paint. As you can see, me and Darius (Days) are short five-men, but I think we are the biggest guys in the world.”
LSU had a 10-point lead with 1:16 remaining in the game. That deficit was almost completely wiped away following an 8-0 Florida run, but the Tigers held on for the victory.
“We have to do a better job at the end of the game,” Mays said. “We know how to get ourselves back in it, now we have to figure out how to take care of (a lead). Credit to these guys, we’re 6-0. We just have to keep winning.”
LSU will look to keep the ball rolling when they travel to Texas this weekend for Saturday’s matchup against the Longhorns.