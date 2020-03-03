LSU basketball made a big splash this weekend as the Tigers picked up a critical win vs. Texas A&M, but also gained two commitments from four-star prospects on the recruiting trail.
Head coach Will Wade landed a verbal pledge from four-star Georgia guard Eric Gaines on Sunday morning, moving LSU up to the No. 6 recruiting class in the country for 2020, according to 247Sports team rankings.
Gaines, the 6-foot-3 Lithonia native, joins a loaded incoming class of five-star shooting guard Cam Thomas, four-star forward Mwani Wilkinson, three-star guard Jalen Cook, three-star center Bradley Ezewiro, and impact transfers Shareef O’Neal (UCLA) and Josh LeBlanc (Georgetown).
"It just made me feel like I was back at home," Gaines told 247Sports of his commitment to LSU. "The environment, and I got along with the teammates and coaches."
Gaines is rated the No. 16 point guard in the country, and the No. 8 prospect overall in the state of Georgia.
Later that night, Wade secured another commitment from his first recruit for the 2021 class in four-star center Jerrell Colbert. According to 247Sports, Colbert is ranked the No. 6 center in America for 2021 and No. 32 overall prospect.
"I picked them because basically it's where I’m most comfortable at and the best fit for me to get to the next level with their training," Colbert told Evan Daniels of 247Sports. "LSU was hitting me up every day. I really liked that. The other schools were hitting me, but not as much as LSU.”