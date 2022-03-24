LSU has lost its first two players from the Will Wade era. Freshman guard Brandon Murray and graduate Xavier Pinson have both announced that they are entering the transfer portal on Thursday. Under new head coach Matt McMahon and with the expected sanctions coming up it is expected that they will not be the last players to leave the team.
Xavier Pinson will now be going to his third college in his career, after coming to LSU from Missouri in the 2021 offseason. He was a key part of the run that LSU made to begin the season and his injury derailed the progress that the team had made. When he came back, the team started to perform better, but never got back into that rhythm. Pinson averaged 28.1 minutes a game scoring 9.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.9 steals.
Freshman Brandon Murray came to the team and immediately contributed, exceeding some expectations. Murray was a four-star recruit out of Baltimore, MD. He was a defensive anchor throughout the year. He averaged 10 points, 3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman team. He started 32 of 34 games this season.