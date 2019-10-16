LSU has been picked to finish third in the SEC preseason media poll, released Tuesday morning.
The Tigers posted a 16-2 record in conference play, going 9-0 on the road for the first time since 1954 to capture the regular season title last year. With the departures of Naz Reid, Tremont Waters and Kavell Bigby-Williams to the NBA, the Tigers still return a solid core, along with adding five-star PF Trendon Watford and three-star prospects James Bishop and Charles Manning Jr.
Coach Wade, sophomore guard Ja'vonte Smart and senior guard Skylar Mays will represent LSU in Birmingham on Wednesday for the annual SEC media day, starting at 1 p.m. CT on the SEC Network. You can also stream the coverage throughout the day on the ESPN app.
Earlier today, Mays also earned second-team honors on the preseason All-SEC team chosen by the media. In 35 games last season, LSU's senior guard averaged 13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He was also named a first-team Academic All-American for his work in the classroom.
LSU will begin their season with the “Hoops 4 Disaster Relief” exhibition game in Ruston on Nov. 2. The first official contest will be against Bowling Green on Nov. 8 inside the Maravich Center.
See below for the full SEC Preseason Poll:
1. Kentucky
2. Florida
3. LSU
4. Auburn
5. Tennessee
6. Alabama
7. Mississippi State
8. Ole Miss
9. Georgia
10. South Carolina
11. Arkansas
12. Texas A&M
13. Missouri
14. Vanderbilt