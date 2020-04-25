LSU sophomore forward Emmitt Williams declared for the NBA Draft on Saturday via his Twitter.
Williams’ sophomore season saw leaps in almost every statistical category from his freshman season. He averaged 13.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks while shooting 56% from the field.
Williams ranked 10th in the Southeastern Conference in rebounding, seventh in offensive rebound average and seventh in blocked shot average.
Williams became the third underclassmen to declare for the draft along with freshman Trendon Watford and sophomore Darius Days. Williams will sign with an agent and not return to LSU next year.
"To the Louisiana State University fans, community, academic team, coaching staff and teammates, I would like to say thank you for an amazing two years," Williams wrote in a statement. "In that time I've had a chance to grow as a basketball player and more so as a person and I thank you. My time here has helped me create bonds and lifelong friendships that will never be forgotten."