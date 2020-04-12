LSU freshman forward Trendon Watford declared for the NBA Draft on Sunday via his Twitter. He helped lead the Tigers to a 21-10 record before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watford averaged 13.6 points per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. He was LSU’s leading anchor on the glass, grabbing 7.2 rebounds per game.
Watford is not currently projected to be chosen in either round of the draft but has until Monday, June 15 to withdraw his name and return for a sophomore season.
If he decides to return next season, he would join a team with the No. 6 recruiting class in the country that includes guards Cam Thomas and Jalen Cook as well as transfers Josh LeBlanc from Georgetown and Shareef O’Neal from UCLA.