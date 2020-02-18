In the first two innings of LSU’s Tuesday night 8-3 victory over Southern, the LSU bats could not plate any runs and fell behind 2-0. Fans groaned in their seats as the possibility of another early midweek loss started to loom like an evening Louisiana thunderstorm in their heads.
But Coach Paul Mainieri’s confidence in his players did not waver.
“We weren’t going to panic,” Mainieri said confidently. “We just wanted to stay the course. I knew that they were focused, and they were going to play hard tonight. There was no panic when we fell behind.”
Mainieri’s trust in his team paid off in the bottom of the third inning. A quick three-run burst off a sacrifice fly by Zack Mathis, a rocket up the middle by Saul Garza, and a triple by Cade Beloso got the Tigers back on top after falling behind 2-0 early.
Next inning, Gavin Dugas launched a solo home run into left field, and Garza followed his lead with a two-run blast to left of his own in the bottom of the fifth. Suddenly, LSU found themselves leading 6-2.
Garza set a career high for RBIs tonight at the plate in the sixth with another RBI single. He went 3-4 on the night and finished with four runs plated, making him the team leader in RBIs on the season with seven. His two-run shot was his second home run of the season.
“I felt great,” Garza said. “Guys ahead of me were giving me a pretty good scouting report on who we’re about to face. Luckily, they’re pretty spot on with what they’re telling me, and I got a few pitches to handle so I tried to make the best of it.”
With the triple and a single in the 8th, Beloso continued his fantastic start at the plate. He is 8-17 on the year, and the affection for extra base hits has grown for the burly first baseman this year, with three on the season.
“He told me he felt like a Mack truck out there.” Garza smirked when asked about Beloso’s triple into the right field corner. “He’s been seeing the ball really well, finding gaps, and I guess he found some speed this year too.”
Before Tuesday’s game, Beloso said the secret to his success so far this season has been his calm demeanor in all aspects of the game.
“I just felt relaxed. Whatever I was doing, when I was at the plate, or just being a good teammate, or in the field, I just felt 100% relaxed.”
Hayden Travinski got his first hit of his LSU career: a pinch-hit home run to right in the bottom of the 8th, fitting the theme of the evening.
“It was nice to get it out of the way,” Travinski said. “First hit, first home run.”
Travinski has been working hard in the cages to overcome some hurdles, specifically mental obstacles.
“I feel like I have the physical tools, but if I can just get out of my way and allow myself to do what I’m capable of, then I’ll be in the right spot. With our coaching staff, I’ve been blessed with the opportunity, so I already know they’re going to put us in the right positions to succeed.”
LSU finished the night with 12 hits, and with solid pitching performances from Ma’Khail Hilliard, Nick Storz, and Matthew Beck, that was plenty for the Tigers to go home with a victory.
LSU will travel to Thibodaux tomorrow to take on Nicholls State at 6:00 PM, with junior Eric Walker getting his first start of the season.
The visual evidence of the trust in the LSU coaches by the players was clear tonight. If they can “stay the course,” the potency of the offense proven by this performance will put this team into great situations to win.