The LSU Beach Volleyball team cemented their place atop the national rankings on Saturday with a win over the No. 1 ranked UCLA Bruins in front of a record-breaking audience.
On Sunday, the Tigers' strengthened its case for the No.1 ranking by not losing a single set in three games. LSU faced off against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Tulane and Spring Hill College and improved their record to 8-2.
The Tigers came into the season ranked in the top five in various polls. The win over the unanimous No.1 UCLA at home, coupled with the domination of Sunday, should grant the Tigers the No. 1 ranking for the first time in program history. The Tigers also beat the Bruins last week, when they faced off in Hawaii for the Duke Kahanamoku Classic.
Kelli Agnew and Taryn Kloth went 2-0 on Sunday, improving their record to 9-0. Even more impressively, the duo has yet to lose a set this season, winning all nine of their games in the first two matches.
“The more they play together, the scary thing is, the better they’ll get. Because they’re a new pair,” said head coach Russell Brock. “it’s really exciting to know that they’re going to keep improving.”
Last year, Agnew’s freshman season, she was paired with five other partners. In her first week with Kloth, the duo was named the CCSA Pair of the Week for helping the Tigers win in Hawaii.
“Its kind of nice, getting in the grove with someone and just being able to play, knowing who you’re going to play with,” said Agnew.
Kloth, who was an All-American indoor volleyball player at Creighton, went 18-9 last year in her first season in the sand. Kloth went 3-0 on Sunday with Agnew and won another match with Freshman Natalie Martin as her partner. Martin and Kloth dominated their two sets against Spring Hill College, with scores of 21-5 and 21-6.
“We switch up lineups not super often, but you do it,” said Kloth. “You change a few things, but overall everyone plays the same way.”
The Sandy Tigs will travel to Fort Worth, Texas next week to take part in the Fight in the Fort. On Friday, March 6, the team will Arizona and TCU. The following Saturday, the team will play Missouri State University and UAB. The next home match will be Friday, March 13 against Spring Hill.