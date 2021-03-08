The LSU beach volleyball team remains ranked No. 1 after taking home three wins at the Tiger Beach Challenge. They competed Sunday against No. 19 Georgia State and Houston Baptist. Head Coach Russell Brock was happy with how the team played on Sunday.
The team had no losses on Saturday against Florida Atlantic, bringing LSU to 5-0. Later on Saturday, the Tigers were only able to win one court against Florida State and lost 4-1.
"I'm really impressed with our response," Brock said. "It's tough to come back after a really emotional late evening and playing against teams that are really excited to play against you. Those teams are always high energy. The opportunity to compete and to create the energy that we knew they would bring it against us, I was really proud of how we responded."
The team beat Georgia State 5-0 in Death Volley on Sunday afternoon. This win was a major comeback after their loss on Saturday against No. 2 Florida State.
Sydney Moore and Jess Lansman won the first set on Court Four 21-19, but fell in the second set 21-17 and were forced to play the third set. They took home the win on Court Four after winning 16-14 on the third set. Moore had many blocks and spikes that helped the pair rack up the points, and Lansman also had many spikes and blocks. Lansman was known on Court Four for dropping the hammer on the Georgia State pair.
Sophomore Lara Boos played her first official college game at LSU. Boos teamed up with Olivia Ordonez on Court Five. They lost the first set 21-18 and then took home a win on set two 26-24. Boos helped lead the victory for set two with her flick of the wrist. On the third set, they won 15-10.
Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss were a powerhouse and made playing in the sand look easy. Kloth and Nuss slammed, blocked and spiked their way to a win on Court One. They only had to play two games and ended both sets 21-11.
Toni Rodriguez and Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope also took home the win on Court Three. They won set one 21-15 and set two 21-11.
LSU also beat HBU 5-0 on Sunday evening for the third time this season.
Boox and Ordonez played again on Court Five. They only had to play two sets this time and won set one 21-12 and set two 21-15. Lansman and Moore also won in two sets, giving LSU a 2-0 lead for the night. They won set one 21-18 and set two 21-17.
Kloth and Nuss once again blew away the crowd by taking home the win on Court One. They won set one 21-13 and set two 21-10. Rodriguez and Rasnick-Pope took home the win on court 3 21-10 and 21-8.
Coppola and Greene-Agnew played three sets. In the first set, they won 21-15, but struggled to win the second set 21-11. They came back on the third set winning 15-13.
The team is scheduled to play in Gulf Shores, Alabama, for the March to May against Georgia State, Florida State, Tulane, Grand Canyon and UAB.