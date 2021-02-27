Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Overcast. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Overcast with rain showers at times. High near 75F. WSW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.