LSU beach volleyball Head Coach Russell Brock released the spring schedule for his team in early January. The Tigers are slated to host three events: The Tiger Beach Challenge, LSU Beach Invitational and the Battle on the Bayou.
Although the full schedule has been released, most of the exact times, dates and competitors are subject to change. Currently, the team’s schedule includes teams that compete outside of the SEC which can present a challenge for administrators attempting to maintain a high level of safety for all parties involved.
Last season, when the Tigers' season ended abruptly due to the same pandemic that is still surging on, the squad was ranked No. 1 in the nation. The lengthy off-season was spent training and attempting to preserve their top-dog status. The coaching staff has remained the same and the roster grew, adding five freshmen and one graduate student.
Beginning on Feb. 20, the Tigers will participate in a Purple and Gold scrimmage match to determine the active roster moving forward in the season. A week later, the team will travel to Houston, Tx., to compete in the Houston Baptist Tournament. The following week the Tigers will host the Tiger Beach Challenge at the Beach Volleyball Facility on campus. This tournament usually consists of teams that are consistently in the top-10. Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia State and Houston Baptist are three of the competitors inked on the current schedule.
The next tournament: The March to May, in Gulf Shores, Ala., will be held on March 13 and 14. Georgia State, Florida State, Grand Canyon, The University of Alabama at Birmingham and Tulane are all expected to compete. A week later, the Tigers will take a break from travelling and host their second home tournament, The LSU Beach Invitational.
The LSU Beach Invitational will be a strength test at the middle of their schedule. As it stands, the University of New Orleans, Texas A&M at Corpus Christi, University of Southern California, South Carolina and Southern Mississippi are all to compete in Baton Rouge. Of this list, South Carolina and University of Southern California are standouts. Both teams have impressive programs and players that are nationally ranked. In addition, University of Southern California’s program has three national titles.
The next tournament will be held in Los Angeles, Ca., on April 3-4 in the East v. West tournament, where the top-ranked programs are invited.
Returning home from their western travels, the Tigers will host their final tournament of the spring: The Battle on the Bayou on April 9-10. The battle will consist largely of regional forces as the schedule indicates that Spring Hill, Central Arkansas, New Orleans, Texas A&M Kingsville and University of Louisiana at Monroe are the anticipated competitors.
One week later the squad under leadership of the Brock, will travel to Tallahassee, Fla., to compete in the final regular season event: Florida State University Beach Bash.
There is much on the line for the Tigers this season: retaining their No.1 rank, teaching their young roster the invaluable veteran experience and sending their seniors off with what could have been theirs last season: a national title.