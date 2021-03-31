Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 80F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High 64F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.