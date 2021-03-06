The ‘Sandy Tigs’ chalked up a win against No. 11 Florida Atlantic University for the first match on Saturday and then fell to the No. 2 ranked Florida State team. This was the first leg of a two-day home tournament played in 'Death Volley’.
“If anything, it will help us work harder,” Head Coach Russell Brock said. “It will help us work more focused, it will help us work more effectively as we look to get better in the next months.”
The Tigers swept the Owls from Florida with ease, winning all five of their matches, and lost to Seminoles, four matches to one.
Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss defeated all their competitors on the day. Claire Coppola and Kelli Greene-Agnew, who were paired together for the first time this season, defeated their Florida Atlantic rivals in three matches, and lost to Florida State in two matches.
Toni Rodriguez and Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope dismantled Florida Atlantics' defensive scheme, winning both of their matches. However, they battled through three close matches with Florida State. They lost 23-21, 15-11 and won 21-18.
On Court Four, Jess Lansman and Sydney Moore defeated the pair form Florida Atlantic in two, wide margin matches and fell in both matches to Florida State with narrow margins.
Kahlee York and Olivia Ordonez completed the Tiger sweep on Court Five in three matches against Florida Atlantic. They fell to Florida state in two close matches.
LSU beach volleyball released a statement on Thursday that allows for a spectators to attend in person. However, spectators are required to posses a "single-match voucher" in order to be granted access. Fans have been encouraged to be present at the facility an hour and a half prior to the start of the match, with masks and social distancing, to guarantee a voucher.
The Purple and Gold will take to the sand on Sunday at 1 p.m. vs. No. 19 Georgia State before wrapping up the Tiger Beach Challenge against Houston Baptist at 6 p.m. The matches will air on Cox Sports Television.
“This was a great test for us to know where we are,” Brock said. “You never want to lose, but if you’re going to, losing now [in week two] is definitely the time to do it. We still have a great team and I know the team is excited, not about the loss, but about the perspective of how good we are and how good we’re going to be.”